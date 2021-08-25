Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 663,362 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $8.95.
INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
