Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 663,362 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $8.95.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

