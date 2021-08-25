Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sunrun by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,752. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,789. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

