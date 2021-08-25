SuperLauncher One Day Trading Volume Hits $303,153.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $303,153.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

