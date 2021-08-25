SuperRare Market Capitalization Achieves $293.18 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 72.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005881 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded up 115.5% against the US dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $293.18 million and $60.06 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.