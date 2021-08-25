SureRemit (RMT) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $17,770.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00157844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.72 or 0.99886164 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.87 or 0.01024463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.85 or 0.06586949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

