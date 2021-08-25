Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Financial Analysis

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surmodics and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surmodics currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.26%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Surmodics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Surmodics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 1.52% 3.03% 2.41% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $94.86 million 8.21 $1.12 million $0.13 431.85 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 32.11 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -8.90

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surmodics beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

