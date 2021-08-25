Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

SRDX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,138. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $789.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.46, a PEG ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

