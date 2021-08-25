SushiSwap Trading Down 5.8% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00025089 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $402.92 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00778016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101041 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,200,106 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.