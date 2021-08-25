Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.78. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,813 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

