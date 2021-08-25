Swarm City Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $366,316.31 and approximately $26.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.10 or 0.00780758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101447 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

