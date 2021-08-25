Swingby Achieves Market Cap of $26.55 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,264,244 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

