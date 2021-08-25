Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.83.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.80. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $325.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,142 shares of company stock valued at $105,648,052. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

