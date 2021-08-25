Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Synopsys stock opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.80. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $325.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

