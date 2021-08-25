Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.64 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $156.64 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00363025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,898,378 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

