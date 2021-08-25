Syscoin Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Syscoin has a market cap of $156.64 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00363025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,898,378 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

