T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTOO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

