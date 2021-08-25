Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Down to $32.53

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $31.67. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 4,063 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $781.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,784 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

