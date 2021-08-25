Talanx (TLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Talanx (ETR: TLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2021 – Talanx was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/19/2021 – Talanx was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/12/2021 – Talanx was given a new €44.50 ($52.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2021 – Talanx was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/23/2021 – Talanx was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2021 – Talanx was given a new €44.50 ($52.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €38.42 ($45.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.90. Talanx AG has a one year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a one year high of €38.70 ($45.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.