Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.11. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

TALS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

