Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is Keebeck Alpha LP’s 4th Largest Position

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,614 shares during the quarter. Talend accounts for 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.19% of Talend worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Talend by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 20.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND remained flat at $$65.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $66.03.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

