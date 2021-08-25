Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren Sells 1,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $16,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SKT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 431,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $87,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

