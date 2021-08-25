Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

