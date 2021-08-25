Tap Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $1.81 million and $423,101.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00101160 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

