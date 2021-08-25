Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood Sells 28,682 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $897,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 707,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.00. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 914.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 250.0% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

