Telos Price Up 71.6% Over Last 7 Days (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Telos has a market capitalization of $93.76 million and $2.65 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

