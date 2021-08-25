TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.78

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 7325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $129,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

