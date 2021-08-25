Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.08

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 17660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

