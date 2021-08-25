Tendies (TEND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $466,605.20

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $466,605.20 and approximately $67,970.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,715 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,715 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

