Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 467,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. 959,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

