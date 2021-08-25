TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.05

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$100.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

