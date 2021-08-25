Teresa A. Borden Sells 62,471 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

