Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.