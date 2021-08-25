Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

