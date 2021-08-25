Ternium (TX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ternium (NYSE: TX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2021 – Ternium was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Ternium was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Ternium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

8/5/2021 – Ternium had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Ternium was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ternium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

7/15/2021 – Ternium had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Ternium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

NYSE:TX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. 2,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,733. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $56.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.13.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $53,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 449,558 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

