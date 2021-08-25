Terracoin Achieves Market Cap of $658,872.30 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $658,872.30 and $139.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,841.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.53 or 0.01321680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00334928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00161961 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

