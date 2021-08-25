TerraKRW 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,074.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.43 million and $1,074.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,916,813,746 coins and its circulating supply is 43,916,084,638 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

