The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in The AES by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 102,859 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -115.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

