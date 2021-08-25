The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. 139,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

