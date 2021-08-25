The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$87.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after purchasing an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after purchasing an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

