The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.