The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

