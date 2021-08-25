The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$87.00 at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.11.

BNS stock traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,199. The stock has a market cap of C$97.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

