The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.11.

TSE BNS traded up C$0.88 on Wednesday, reaching C$80.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,199. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

