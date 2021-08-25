The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.69.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.44. The company has a market cap of C$97.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

