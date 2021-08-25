The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $875.00 to $750.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $562.17 and last traded at $565.23, with a volume of 9050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $608.11.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.81.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $30,739,250. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $829.91.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

