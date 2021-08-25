The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,214,300.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,214,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. 4,728,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

