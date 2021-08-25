The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,861 shares of company stock worth $35,900,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 179,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

