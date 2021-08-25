The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers Sells 34,225 Shares

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 462,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,228. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

