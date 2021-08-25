The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 63.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 39.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 968,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

