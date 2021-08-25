The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. The Gap posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,020%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

