The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,009. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $952.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

